Texas Woman Who Nearly Died Tears Into Ted Cruz at Abortion Hearing
‘ON THEIR WATCH’
A Texas woman testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the subject of the harm of abortion bans tore into her senators on Wednesday, saying she nearly died as “a direct result” of the policies Ted Cruz and John Cornyn support. Amanda Zurawski, one of five women suing the state of Texas for denying them abortions after medical complications arose in their pregnancies, began by noting that neither Cruz nor Cornyn was present in the room. “But I would like for them to know that what happened to me… it’s a direct result of the policies that they support,” she said. “I nearly died on their watch. And furthermore, as a result of what happened to me, I may have been robbed of the opportunity to have children in the future.” Despite that, Zurawski continued, she considered herself “lucky,” as she had a supportive partner and a job “that allowed me to grieve for three days as I waited to almost die.” She raised the specter of the “many” women who need life-saving abortions but don’t have the same support system. “What about them?” she asked.