Amar’e Stoudemire Charged With Punching His Daughter

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire has been booked on a domestic-violence charge in Miami after allegedly punching his daughter.

Miami-Dade jail records show Stoudemire, 40, was being held on a count of battery until he could post $1,500 bond.

The Miami Herald obtained a police report that said Stoudemire’s daughter told cops that her father attacked her because she thought she was being disrespectful to her grandmother.

“You’re talking back again,” the 6-foot-10 athlete told the girl “and punched her on the right side of her jaw,” according to the police. Then he allegedly slapped her face “and continued slapping her on the left side of her body.”

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report said. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

The report says Stoudemire admitting hitting the child, telling police she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Stoudemire has four children with ex-wife Alexis; it’s not clear which one was hurt.

The ex-Knicks star’s early Sunday morning arrest came hours after a celebratory post on Instagram marking his graduation from the University of Miami with an MBA degree. Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the case.