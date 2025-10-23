Amateur Treasure Hunter Finds 15,000 Roman Coins in ‘Biggest Ever’ Discovery
A treasure hunter who found a huge cache of Roman coins slept with them in his car for three days for fear of them being stolen. David Moss, 36, found the hoard in two clay pots in North Wales, U.K. They are expected to be confirmed as the largest find of their kind in the country. The exact location of the find has not been revealed, although according to the BBC, it was made in an area that remains “virtually untouched.” Moss has been hunting for coins for almost a decade. Prior to this, he had found around 2,700 in total over the past 10 years. He thinks these two pots alone could contain between 10,000 and 15,000 coins. Coins were often buried on purpose during times of uncertainty. In some instances, they were never recovered. They have now been turned over to experts at the National Museum Cardiff. It says Moss’ haul is the biggest that they are aware of in Wales. Moss said once he found the coins he was determined to keep them safe. “I just didn’t want to leave it out my sight,” he said. “You’re talking from the times of the druids and the Vikings right through to the Romans,” he added. “I just find it fascinating.