Amazon Accuses Trump of Swaying Pentagon JEDI Award Because He Hates Jeff Bezos, Legal Complaint Says
In a legal complaint that was unsealed Monday, Amazon accused Donald Trump of swaying the outcome of a $10 billion Pentagon cloud-computing contract as part of a personal attack on CEO Jeff Bezos. The billionaire also owns The Washington Post, which the president has falsely accused of publishing “fake news” that hurts him. In the complaint, Amazon states that Bezos is Trump’s “perceived political enemy,” which incited his attacks on the company, and that the president’s intervention was a “fundamental defect” in the entire selection process. Amazon alleged Trump used “improper pressure” to push out the tech giant from first place in the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) project competition, which Microsoft was awarded in October. The 10-year contract, which involves transforming the military’s cloud-computing systems, was expected to go to Amazon Web Services in part because it successfully built cloud services for the Central Intelligence Agency.