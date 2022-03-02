Shop Sustainably With Amazon’s New Aware Collection

As a part of Amazon's ongoing commitment to sustainability, the mega e-tailer has launched a new eco-friendly lifestyle brand, Amazon Aware that consists of beauty, clothing, and home goods that are all certified carbon neutral and meet Climate Pledge Friendly program design and manufacturing standards (vetted by third-party organizations including Climate Partner, Ecologo, and more).

The recently launched collection consists of “consciously-created” essentials, including everyday wardrobe staples crafted from recycled materials, a small selection of bath products like body wash and lotion packaged in refillable bottles, organic textiles and linens, and kitchen and bath products like paper towels and tissue paper.

Amazon makes it easy to shop for virtually everything on our lists, and with the newly-launched Amazon Aware shopping hub, it’s now easier to harness your spending power by making environmentally-conscious purchases on a slew of different items.

