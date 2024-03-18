Amazon Announces New Spring Sale With Prime Day-Level Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon is ushering in spring with—you guessed it—a new sale offering seasonal savings on par with its hallmark Prime Day and Black Friday deal events. The new Big Spring Sale will kick off on Wednesday, Mar. 20, and run through Mar. 25. As with most of Amazon’s major sale events, the deals will span almost all of the e-tailer’s digital shelves, including electronics and appliances, luxury beauty and grooming, apparel, and home decor.

This year’s Big Spring Event will also include notable savings (up to 50 percent off) on seasonal items like Easter basket stuffers, spring cleaning essentials, protective eyewear for watching the upcoming Solar Eclipse, and warm-weather items, helping you start spring with some new gear. Unlike some of Amazon’s sales, the Big Spring Sale is open to everyone (including those who don’t have an Amazon Prime membership), but Prime members will have access to exclusive deals, extra savings, and ultra-fast shipping.

While the deals are not live yet, if previous Amazon sales are any indication of what’s to come this week, you can expect to find serious markdowns on coveted brands like Dyson, Levi’s, Bissell, Stanley, Laniege, Peloton, and so many more. Of course, Amazon’s own devices and in-house brands will also be steeply discounted, so it’s a great opportunity to invest in your smart home lineup, too.

The Big Spring Sale officially begins on Mar. 20 at 12:01 a.m. PT, but there are already plenty of early deals to shop ahead of the main event. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite deals you can score now.

UREVO Walking Pad, Under Desk Treadmill Down From $200 Get more steps while working from home, catching up on Netflix, or scrolling social media with this compact walking pad. Buy At Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

K9 Advantix II Flea, Tick & Mosquito Treatment Down From $92 While it may not be the sexiest deal, Amazon’s sale events are a great time to stock up on pet essentials, including flea and tick treatments for up to half off. Buy At Amazon $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Hyaluronic Acid Powder Down From $46 Amazon sales are usually the perfect opportunity to score big on supplements, protein powders, and collagen formulas from trusted brands like Vital Proteins (my favorite for over five years now). Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Down From $700 Nearly all of Breville’s professional-grade espresso machines are 20 percent off right now. Investing in Breville’s espresso maker has saved me thousands of dollars since I no longer feel the need to buy iced lattes out. Trust me, it will pay for itself in no time. Buy At Amazon $ 560 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shynerk Baby Car Safety Mirror Down From $80 As with pet supplies, Amazon’s sale events are typically a great time to score savings over half off on pricier baby essentials that rarely go on sale. This baby mirror is a whopping 78 percent off! Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Down From $30 There’s a reason this cult-favorite French pharmacy moisturizer, primer, and makeup remover is in just about every makeup artist’s kit. Grab a tube of this multitasking formula for yourself while it’s 20 percent off. Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Down From $700 There are several early Dyson deals to shop, including this bestselling vacuum cleaner for 25 percent off. Buy At Amazon $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer Down From $19 This Scouted-favorite neck and shoulder relaxer is already affordable, but at 15 percent off, it’s a total steal. Buy At Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SHINE WELL Leg Massager With Heat and Compression Down From $200 I recently purchased this compression leg massager because I sit for at least eight hours a day. I pop these on to help boost circulation and lymphatic drainage while I’m working at my desk, and they’ve really helped me feel less stiff and achy. Grab a pair for yourself for over 40 percent off. Buy At Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Carrera Smart Glasses With Alexa Down From $390 Now’s the time to elevate your eyewear lineup with Amazon’s RX-compatible smart sunglasses while they’re over 20 percent off. Buy At Amazon $ 310 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED: