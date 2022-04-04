The Best Premade Easter Baskets To Make Your Life Easier

Easter Sunday is coming up fast (April 17), and if you're celebrating this year, you have a few different ways you can go when it comes to Easter baskets. You can scramble to throw together a bunch of different options to put in a basket, or you can just save yourself a lot of hassle and get a premade Easter basket instead.

Yup, premade Easter baskets are a thing and they’re as awesome as they sound. Companies pull together a range of goodies and artfully arrange them in a basket that you can gift to friends and family without anyone knowing the amount of effort (or lack thereof) that went into it. And, given all you have going on in your life <gestures broadly>, they’re at least worth looking into.

Planning to spread Easter cheer to an adult? There are premade Easter baskets for that. Ditto for kids, teens, and pretty much everyone else you may be shopping for. If you’re interested in making your Easter holiday a little easier this year, well, you know what to do.

CraveBox Premade Easter Basket This premade Easter basket is chock full of goodies that both kids and adults will love. At just $35, this Easter basket is all ready to go right out of the box. It's no wonder it's amassed over 1,000 five-star reviews. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Alder Creek Gift Baskets Easter Extravaganza Put this behemoth out on Easter morning to blow away your little ones. This premade Easter basket features a massive range of kid-friendly toys and treats, including caramel popcorn, a Kit Kat bar, Jelly Belly candies, Peeps, several chocolate bunnies, a jump rope, crayons, and pinwheels, bubbles, and two plush toys. The whole thing comes in a seagrass basket you can use to hold snacks and drinks in the future Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dylan's Candy Chocolate Bunny With Basket Leave it to Dylan’s Candy Bar to turn up with an Easter candy arrangement that looks as good as it tastes. This pretty tackle box of goodies features a wide range of the company’s Easter-themed candy, including a gummy chick, milk chocolate mini chicks, malted eggs, gummy bunnies, jelly beans, and caramel robin eggs. It’s a great option, whether you’re shopping for a little one or kid at heart. Buy at Neiman Marcus $ 135

Premade Easter Care Basket Perfect for the college student or general snack fan in your life, this premade Easter basket is all about the sweet and savory munchies. It’s packed with 45 snacks, including Popcorners, Goldfish, Oreos, Mott’s fruit snacks, and Nature Valley bars, giving your intended enough crunchy stuff to keep them busy for at least a month. There’s even a plush Easter bunny and egg-emblazoned package to stay on theme. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lindt USA Gold Bunny Easter Basket Lindt has a handy (and relatively inexpensive!) premade Easter basket for the chocolate lover in your life. This premade basket features two milk chocolate bunnies—1.7 and seven ounce—along with a 14-piece pouch of chocolate eggs, a five-piece “Bugs and Bees,” and two milk chocolate “sticks.” Basically, it’s a boatload of chocolate that you don’t have to assemble yourself. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

M&M’s Easter Gourmet Movie Variety Pack Technically this “basket” is a bucket, but it’s so delicious that your giftee won’t care. The kit features three bags of Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Popcorn alongside two theater boxes of M&Ms—plain and one peanut. It’s perfect for the movie theater aficionado in your life, and basically like bringing the experience to their place. Buy at Target $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Harry & David Classic Easter Basket Harry & David isn’t messing around with this basket, which weighs in at more than two pounds. It features two pears, several forms of Moose Munch, malt ball mini eggs, a chocolate bunny, and chocolate truffles arranged in a woven chipwood basket you can reuse. It all comes with a pretty purple bow and is easily shipped to family members or friends who don’t live nearby. Buy at Harry and David $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Williams-Sonoma Premade Small Easter Basket This premade Easter basket from Williams-Sonoma has just the right amount and variety of goodies. It features a solid milk chocolate bunny, sour jelly beans, and chocolate sandwich cookies, nestled alongside pretty pastel-wrapped taffy and a sugar cookie in the shape of a carrot. The whole thing comes in a cute basket with a vintage design. Buy at Williams Sonoma $ 23

