Amazon Boosts Its Mimimum Wage to $15 an Hour, Bowing to Critics

Amazon will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all employees, the company announced Tuesday, after the trillion-dollar online retailer faced criticism for paying its workers low wages. The pay hike will affect 250,000 Amazon employees and 100,000 seasonal employees in the U.S. and the U.K., including both full-time and part-time workers, as well as Whole Foods Market employees. “We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do and decided we want to lead,” said CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, in a statement. “We’re excited about this change and encourage our competitors and other large employers to join us.” Sen. Bernie Sanders hit out at Amazon last month for its low wages, which left some workers dependent on safety-net programs like food stamps and Medicaid. The pay rise will go into effect Nov. 1.
