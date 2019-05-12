HELLO? IS ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Amazon-owned Blink’s New Smart Security Cameras Are $100 and Make Situational Awareness Very Simple
Amazon-owned home security brand Blink Home Security has released a game-changing smart security camera that costs $100 and is jam-packed with features. The Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera lets you talk to visitors at your place through the smartphone or tablet app and lets them talk right back to you. And with customizable motion detection, you can decide where in the camera’s vision motion is important, meaning that distracting movements by pets, kids, or plants won’t alarm you. Amazon is also offering free storage for all of your clips on the cloud so you don’t have to fuss with microUSB cards or downloads. And pretty shockingly, Blink and Amazon designed this camera to run for two years on two AA batteries (which are included, yes) it uses to power itself. Otherwise, installation is quick, easy, and seamless, and the camera obviously works with the Amazon Alexa smart assistant. You can get multiple cameras, if you want, each one saving you a few bucks on the total: Two for $180 (this is likely the best package to see how these high-quality cameras will fit into your home security plan), three for $250, and five for $380, this last one saving you $120. If you’ve been planning a home security makeover, these smart cameras are a great place to start.
