Amazon Cans Staten Island Managers After Successful Union Vote
BITING BACK
Amazon seems to be taking every measure possible to fight back against the union vote in Staten Island, New York. The company fired more than half a dozen managers at its Staten Island warehouse on Thursday, according to The New York Times. While the managers were told they were being fired due to an “organizational change,” some employees tied the firings to the Amazon Labor Union’s successful election. Some of the managers—including those who had been there half a decade—were responsible for managing Amazon’s response to the union, according to the Times. Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said the firings were merely a way to boost the company’s performance. “Part of our culture at Amazon is to continually improve, and we believe it’s important to take time to review whether or not we’re doing the best we could be for our team,” she said.