Amazon Closes a Seattle Office Over Deadly Shooting Surge
SCARED SHUT
Amazon is closing one of its Seattle offices due to an uptick in violent crime, the company told KOMO News. It comes after a wave of deadly shootings in the city’s downtown area, forcing police to set up a temporary precinct and patrol the area on bicycles. “We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so,” it said in a statement. The move will affect about 1,800 employees, though the company said many are working remotely and will be given a temporary office space. Mayor Bruce Harrell's office said the mayor was actively working to combat the city’s crime. “While it will take time to reverse longstanding safety issues, Mayor Harrell’s early efforts are critical first steps to address crime and improve safety,” it said. “Mayor Harrell will continue to develop a comprehensive approach to public safety in collaboration with police and safety advocates, community members, service providers, and businesses, including Amazon, to activate, revitalize, and restore downtown for all.”