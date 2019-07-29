CHEAT SHEET
Animal Strength
Upgrade Your Home With the Top-Rated Dyson Animal on Amazon and Save $100
Scouted favorite vacuum brand Dyson is back with a great deal on Amazon. Right now, you can get its high-tech V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $499 (17% off). And it’s got a 4.6-star average rating from more than 140 reviewers. Aside from its incredible power and gorgeous design, the Animal packs some smart features to make cleaning up easier than ever. An LED screen in its handle keeps you apprised on its battery level and how long before you need to clean it. And it can detect and adjust to the surface it's on, whether it be hard floor or carpet. Filters throughout the Dyson are also designed to capture virtually all dust particles it comes in contact with. And when you need it to, the Dyson will transform into a light handheld that lets you get into smaller areas like low furniture. The V11 Animal’s extra power is designed to help grab even more pet hair from carpets and upholstery so your summer doesn’t make for a pet-dominating apartment and your allergies will calm down some. For a cleaner home and much less work getting it there, this deal gets you the tech you need and leaves $100 in your wallet. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.