Grab a Kindle Off the Shelf Today for $35 Off on Amazon

Reading, especially while out and about, can be a difficult task to actually accomplish. If you plan on traveling for an extended period of time, you’ll likely have to bring multiple books in your backpack or suitcase, and lug them with you as they weigh down your bags. These are also all of the excuses I have about why I don’t read more. The Kindle e-reader gives you all of the advantages of a traditional book but without the weight, bulk or potential to be ripped or torn. The Kindle of course has the classic paper-style display that replicates the look of a paper book on the screen as well as enough internal storage to download thousands of books. Today on Amazon, you can buy a new Kindle for nearly 40% off costing just $55. The e-reader only needs to be charged once every few weeks and is light and small enough to be taken anywhere. Additionally, the Kindle has a built-in front light so you can continue to read even as it gets dark outside. I have a hard time getting myself to read for pleasure, however, the Kindle nullifies nearly all of them at a price worth considering.

