Snag a Top-Rated Foldable Treadmill for 33% Off Today on Amazon

Fitness is a matter of motivation and convenience. So much at-home fitness gear is clunky and takes up nearly all of the space in a room. This is particularly true for cardio machines such as ellipticals and treadmills which are rather large by default. Well, that excuse is no longer applicable with the XTERRA Fitness Foldable Treadmill.

The treadmill can fold up and be tucked away into a closet or corner of a room with ease, making it great for smaller spaces. On Amazon today, you can buy the treadmill for 33 percent off the listed price, bringing the total cost to just $335. The XTERRA treadmill comes with a number of unique features alongside the folding such as 12 different preset exercise programs, 3 incline settings and an LCD display. The display tracks distances, speed, time and heart rate. The treadmill is capable of a number of things, but perhaps the most important is it will fit in your house and get you to actually use it.

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill Down from $500 Buy this today for $165 off the regular asking price. Buy at Amazon $ 335 Free Shipping | Free Returns

