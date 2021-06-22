This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress Is Just $10 for Prime Day

The Daily Ritual Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress is a step up from your average T-shirt dress, with a deep scoop back and 9 color options.

Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

Having a T-shirt dress in your closet that you love is always an asset. It can truly go with anything and it makes you feel good to just throw it on without thinking. This one, from Amazon’s in-house brand Daily Ritual, features a deep scoop back, dubbed a “ballet back” and comes in 9 different colors. At $10, you should probably get more than one.

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress

