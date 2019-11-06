CHEAT SHEET
AND THE BEAT GOES ON
Two Sony Headphone Models Are on Sale for $38 on Amazon, Today Only
It’s about time you replaced your good-enough headphones with something that you’ll actually enjoy wearing. Right now, you can get your choice of two styles of Sony headphones for $38 each. Today only, Amazon is marking down the Sony Wi-Xb400 Wireless In-Ear Extra Bass Headphones and the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. The in-ear option has up to 15 hours of battery life, plus the option of Quick charging which gives you a boost of 60 min of play with just 10 min of charging. The extra bass means all your music and podcasts will sound rich and smooth and the magnetic buds make them a breeze to stash in your bag on the go. The on-ear version is simple in silhouette but not in features. You get up to 35 hours of playback time and the swivel design makes them great to travel with. Plus, they’re voice assistant-compatible so you can make and answer calls with the sound of your voice. Either option is a perfect companion for your everyday travels and at $38 they are priced to move.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.