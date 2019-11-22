BEDTIME DEALS
Today Only: 30% Off These Sustainably-Made Sheets & Giggles Sheet Sets on Amazon
There’s so much to love about new sheets. They’re crisp and fresh and overflowing with the possibility of a more comfortable night’s sleep. Add a set of these Sheets & Giggles sheets to your nighttime routine while they’re on sale on Amazon for 30% off, today only. These sheets are made from 100% eucalyptus lyocell, which is breathable, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic. The fabric is made from trees that are renewably grown in biodiverse forests and are incredibly sustainable. They’re soft (and will get softer with each wash) and have extra-deep pockets to fit even the most stacked of mattresses. Grab a set of queen sheets for $96, king for $111, or California king for $118. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases.
Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set - Queen
