BREAK A SWEAT
Work While You Workout With the Cubii Jr. Under-Desk Elliptical, on Sale on Amazon Today Only
There’s no time like the present to put in a little extra fitness effort, whether that’s in the office or in the gym. With the Cubii Jr. Under-Desk Ellipitcal, you can do both at the same time. Down to $172 for today only, this quiet, compact elliptical lets you workout while you’re sitting at your desk getting your work done. It’s low impact on your joints and includes eight levels of resistance to help you build up your exercise flow. The built-in display will keep track of your movement, keeping tabs on your calories burned, RPM, strides, and distance. The Cubii Jr. is easy to set up and store under your desk when you’re not there. And because it’s so quiet, you could basically get your workout in without anyone even noticing (unless you start sweating, which you might).
