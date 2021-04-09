Amazon Conquers Unionization Attempt at Alabama Warehouse
CRUEL VICTORY
Amazon has officially defeated the historic unionization attempt at its warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. The 3,215 ballots cast are still being counted but at least 1,700 “no” votes have been counted, representing more than half of all votes, CNBC and the Wall Street Journal report. Friday marks the second day of counting at the Bessemer warehouse. Only about 700 votes counted so far have been in favor of joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. There are still 500 challenged ballots to be counted, the RWDSU confirmed to CNBC. Of the challenged ballots, 300 of them were disputed by Amazon, and 200 were opposed by the union. Since some people quit their job during the voting period, their ballots have been challenged for eligibility. The RWDSU is expected to dispute the outcome of the election if they lose, according to CNBC.