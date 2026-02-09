Amazon Delivery Drone Crashes Into Apartment Building
An Amazon delivery drone took a wrong turn right into an apartment building. The crash occurred just two weeks after Amazon’s drone delivery service was temporarily suspended in Texas and Arizona following testing crashes. No one was hurt, but the drone was destroyed in the accident. For Cesarina Johnson, it was the first time she’d ever seen the futuristic device in action, and she pulled out her phone to record. Amazon began using drones to deliver packages in October of last year, after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. Johnson ended up catching the Amazon MK30 drone mid-crash. In the video, she is heard saying, “Oh s--t! Oh god! Man down.” She described the scene to Fox 4 news, “The propellers on the thing were still moving, and you could smell it was starting to burn.” According to witnesses, firefighters and an Amazon worker arrived to deal with the remnants of the flying machine, cleaned up the scene, and stowed them onto a truck bed.