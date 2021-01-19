Save 30% on a Pair of Amazon Echo Bud Earphones

If there’s one thing that’s an absolute necessity while working from home, it’s earbuds. Not only are they great for taking Zoom calls, they’re great for listening to music, podcasts, and workouts, too. Right now, Amazon is discounting their Echo Buds by 30%, so if you’re looking for a new pair, now’s the time.

Echo Buds Down From $130 Buy at Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Echo Buds don’t just sound great, they come packed with an array of great features, too. They have Bose’s Active Noise Reduction Technology so you can actually hear what you’re listening to, work with Alexa so you can do everything hands free, and boast a 20 hour battery life. The fit is customizable so they’re sure to be comfy, and they are sweat proof, too.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.