Grab an Echo Dot For Just $20 This Prime Day

- Echo Dot, 50% Off
- The Echo Dot allows you to add Alexa to any room, and turn lights on and off (with smart plugs), check the weather, and set timers whenever you need one.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Making your home smart has never been easier. Right now, Amazon is taking 50% off their Echo Dot, which isn’t just a great speaker, but allows you to add Alexa to any room. Whether it’s controlling your smart home, or checking the weather, Alexa has you covered.
Echo Dot
50% Off
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.