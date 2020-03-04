Amazon Employee in Seattle Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Read it at GeekWire
An Amazon employee working at the internet giant’s Seattle headquarters tested positive for coronavirus, according to an internal company email obtained by GeekWire. According to the email, the employee went home feeling sick on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and later tested positive for coronavirus. While the employee has not returned to the office since that day, Amazon wrote that it has notified employees who were in close contact with the staffer and is conducting “enhanced deep cleaning and sanitization” of the offices. “The affected employee remains under quarantine and we are supporting them as they recover,” the email read.