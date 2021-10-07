The Best Micellar Water, Mascara, and More Are On Sale Today Only for Amazon's Epic Daily Deals

I'm not normally a makeup or skincare loyalist. Because a lot of my job is trying new things, I tend to do that with my skincare and makeup routine as well. There have only been a handful of items I've kept consistent over the years, two of which are the Garnier Micellar Water and the L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise mascara.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Shop at Amazon $

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara Shop at Amazon $

These powerhouse beauty products, along with a ton of others from brands like NYX, Whole Blend, and more are all on sale today during Amazon's Epic Daily Deals.

L’Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Shop at Amazon $

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lip Lingerie XXL Shop at Amazon $

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Shop at Amazon $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.