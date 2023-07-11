Grab This 43-Inch 4K Smart TV for $99 During Prime Day
Run, don’t walk to unlock the best deal on a 4k Smart TV today during Amazon’s Prime Day. Prime members today can get this 43-inch 4K Omni Fire TV for just $99. [Note that you’ll need to be logged onto your Prime account and request an invite to buy it]. This 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest in Amazon’s TV lineup and is 75 percent off for today and tomorrow only (or until they run out). This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen and is perfect for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room or bedroom. Normally priced at $399, this is an absolute STEAL.
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, with Alexa
