Score a $10 Credit When You Buy a Gift Card Worth $40 or More

An Amazon Gift Card is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

You know what’s hard? Giving gifts. But you can’t go wrong with a gift card, especially one from Amazon. Think about it: the recipient can pretty much buy anything they want with it. What’s even better is that during Prime Day, Amazon Prime Members can get a $10 credit to Amazon if they spend $40 or more on a gift card. Just enter the code GC20PRIME at checkout and that credit is all yours.

$40 Amazon Gift Card

