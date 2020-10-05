Stock Up on Halloween Candy With This Amazon Sale
TRICK OR TREAT
Halloween is the best holiday. That’s because it’s basically one giant excuse to eat candy, all month long. In previous years, now is about when I’d stock up on candy for Trick or Treaters. This year, there may not be any, depending on where you are. And while that’s sad to an extent, I’m trying to look on the bright side —that just means more candy for me.
Amazon is having a one-day deal right now where you can save up to 25% off on Hershey Halloween candies. That includes sweets like Jolly Ranchers and Twizzlers, as well as the chocolatey goodness of Reese’s Pumpkins, Spooky Kit Kats, and even a glow-in-the dark variety pack of minis — the perfect bite-size sugar solution. So what are you waiting for? If you deserve candy any year, it’s definitely this one.
Kit Kat Duos
HERSHEY'S Halloween Variety Mix
Jolly Rancher Hard Candy
REESE'S Halloween Peanut Butter Cups
