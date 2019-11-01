CHEAT SHEET
Amazon Hands Over Audio From Two Echos in Florida Murder Case
Police in Hallandale Beach, Florida, believe a pair of Amazon Echo devices might have captured audio evidence of a murder, and have obtained recordings from the company, according to court documents. Hallandale Beach Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Pedro Abut confirmed to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the agency received material from Amazon. “We did receive recordings, and we are in the process of analyzing the information that was sent to us,” Abut said, but added that he couldn’t discuss the content of the recordings. Police said Silvia Galva Crespo and her husband, Adam Crespo, got in a fight on the night of July 12, which led to her death. Adam Crespo told police that as he tried to pull her off a bed during an argument, she grabbed onto a spear with a 12-inch blade to keep herself on the bed. As he continued to pull, he said he heard the spear snap. When he turned around, the blade of the spear was in her chest, he said. He told police that he pulled it out, hoping the injury was “not too bad.” He was charged with murder. Detectives asked a judge to order Amazon to turn over anything recorded by two devices in the condo between July 11 at 12 a.m. and July 12 at 11:59 p.m., according to a search warrant.