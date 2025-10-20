Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Sale Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but subject to change.

With fall in full swing and the holidays on the horizon (how is it already almost November?!), now’s the perfect time to give your beauty lineup a seasonal refresh. Fall calls for richer moisturizers, moodier lip shades, and maybe a head start on your holiday gifting list before the Black Friday chaos hits if you’re feeling extra on top of it. Luckily, Amazon understood the assignment and brought back its annual Holiday Beauty Event (formerly dubbed Amazon Holiday Haul) for the fifth year, allowing beauty aficionados, bargain hunters, and responsible holiday shoppers an early chance to save before Black Friday season hits.

Whether you’re in the market for premium skincare, a restock of your holy grail foundation, or a luxe cologne for your S.O., Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Event has you covered. For the next two weeks, the e-tailer is marking down a mix of premium beauty products, including spendy beauty tech devices, wellness products, men’s grooming essentials, and luxe fragrances. You’ll find tons of coveted items on major sale, from Charlotte Tilbury and Laura Geller, to Jack Black and Giorgio Armani. Plus, gift-ready beauty sets are discounted by up to 40 percent throughout the event.

This year, Amazon also rolled out 48-hour flash deals, with discounts of up to 75 percent off. The offers rotate every couple of days, so if something catches your eye, don’t wait to add to cart.

The Holiday Beauty Event is live now through Nov. 2, giving you plenty of time to score major savings before the Turkey Five rush officially begins. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite Holiday Beauty Event deals.

True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer Down From $110 Not to be dramatic, but this is probably the best moisturizer I’ve ever used in my life—and let’s just say I’ve tried a lot during my tenure as an editor. The rich cream gives the skin a velvet finish, combating fine lines, dullness, and loss of elasticity without being overly emollient. I use it both morning and evening, and it even plays well with makeup. Plus, the natural nutty fragrance smells like heaven. See At Amazon $ 88 Free Shipping

Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-N-Glow Illuminating Foundation Down From $36 There’s a reason this anti-aging powder foundation is an Amazon bestseller—the baked powder formula is somehow hydrating while still blurring the appearance of fine lines and texture. It gives the skin a glow without leaving behind a greasy residue, and the coverage is buildable for a bespoke finish. Grab it now while it’s a whopping 58 percent off. See At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping

Armani Beauty Acqua di Giò Parfum Cologne Down From $200 Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Event is brimming with fantastic fragrance deals, including several from Armani Beauty. This cult-favorite cologne has been a top-seller for ages, and the fresh yet woody profile continues to prove that it’s timeless. Grab a bottle (or two) while it’s on sale. See At Amazon $ 188 Free Shipping

Tarte Icons Shape Tape Concealer & Maracuja Juicy Lip Duo Down From $32 The ultimate stocking stuffer for a beauty lover, Tarte Icons duo contains the brand’s lauded Shape Tape Concealer (one of the best full-coverage complexion formulas on the market, if you ask me) and its plumping Maracuja Juicy Lip. Stock up while the two-piece set is 40 percent off. See At Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

PHYTO Phytonovathrix Botanical Hair Loss Thinning Treatment Down From $85 Formulated for men, this hair-thinning serum helps promote better density with a potent cocktail of ingredients, including amino acids, organic maca extract, and a patented shiitake extract. Backed by hundreds of glowing reviews, this strengthening treatment offers a natural approach to combating shedding. Grab it while it’s 30 percent off. See At Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Liquid Highlighter Down From $42 I’m not usually a fan of highlighters—liquid or powder—but I use Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Light Wand Liquid Highlighter almost every time I wear makeup. It gives the skin a subtle glow that looks like a beauty filter, and, unlike many similar formulas on the market, it doesn’t emphasize fine lines, texture, and pores. Charlotte Tilbury rarely goes on sale, so make sure to pick up a tube while it’s 30 percent off. See At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System Down From $370 Shark Beauty’s O.G. Flexstyle device is the one I reach for any time I style my hair. The multi-use hair tool delivers a salon-worthy blowout (even for those of us who suck at doing our own hair) in 15 minutes or so. It’s the ultimate hack for procrastinators like myself who wait until the last second to show and get ready. Find out what all of the hype is about while it’s $100 off. See At Amazon $ 270 Free Shipping

Avène Moisturizing Melt-in Balm Shea Oil Body Butter Down From $40 One thing about me is that I absolutely loathe body lotion. It usually leaves me feeling like an oil slick, and I cannot stand the feeling... or the grease transfer onto my bed sheets and clothes. Naturally, it’s really rare for me to find a body formula that I can stand—let alone actually like—and Avène’s Moisturizing Melt-in Balm is one of the only body-care formulas I’ll actually use. Instead of leaving you feeling sticky, it nourishes the skin and imparts a velvety-like finish. I’ll be stocking up while it’s 20 percent off. See At Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping

Joico K-PAK Daily Reconstructing Shampoo & Conditioner Down From $87 If you’re experiencing bleach-induced bangs like me (aka breakage), add this 61 percent off shampoo and conditioner duo to your cart ASAP. Joico’s keratin-powered K-PAK Daily Reconstructing Shampoo and Conditioner is formulated to target damage from color treatment and heat styling by fortifying weak strands and restoring moisture. See At Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping