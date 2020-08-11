Amazon Has Discounted Tablets for the Whole Family That Are Perfect for Back to School
WORTHY INVESTMENT
Back to school is looking a little bit different these days. Whether your kid’s school is doing in-person, virtual, or some sort of hybrid, preparing for the potential of at-home learning may be paramount this year. If you’re in need of some additional screen time in your home, Amazon is marking down a handful of tablet options.
The Fire HD tablet features up to 12 hours of battery life, a USB-C port for easier charging, an updated 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, and all the streaming apps and services you love. It also has hands-free capabilities with Alexa built-in. It comes in a 34GB and a 64GB option. If you want something with a bit more surface area, opt for the 10. It’s got all the bells and whistles that the 8 has, but with two more inches of screen.
All-new Fire HD 8 tablet
Originally $90
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Originally $150
The kids’ version comes with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and a two-year guarantee in case something happens. It comes in a few different sizes as well.
All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet
Originally $140
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet
Originally $200