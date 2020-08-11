CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Amazon Has Discounted Tablets for the Whole Family That Are Perfect for Back to School

    WORTHY INVESTMENT

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    Back to school is looking a little bit different these days. Whether your kid’s school is doing in-person, virtual, or some sort of hybrid, preparing for the potential of at-home learning may be paramount this year. If you’re in need of some additional screen time in your home, Amazon is marking down a handful of tablet options.

    The Fire HD tablet features up to 12 hours of battery life, a USB-C port for easier charging, an updated 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, and all the streaming apps and services you love. It also has hands-free capabilities with Alexa built-in. It comes in a 34GB and a 64GB option. If you want something with a bit more surface area, opt for the 10. It’s got all the bells and whistles that the 8 has, but with two more inches of screen. 

    All-new Fire HD 8 tablet

    Originally $90

    Buy on Amazon$60

    Fire HD 10 Tablet

    Originally $150

    Buy on Amazon$100

    The kids’ version comes with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and a two-year guarantee in case something happens. It comes in a few different sizes as well.

    All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet

    Originally $140

    Buy on Amazon$90

    Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet

    Originally $200

    Buy on Amazon$150