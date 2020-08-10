These Giant Backyard Games Are a Perfect Activity Right Now — And They’re on Sale
IT’S GAME TIME
We’re all looking for things to do. Whether it’s a safe trip we can take, something to cross off the to-do list, or just a new form of entertainment, we’re all crying for something different. That something different can be the perfect backyard game to make your next get together that much better. Amazon is marking down two games that have been hit by an enlargement ray, making them perfect for your lawn.
These games, both by the aptly named brand Giantville Games, are everything you love about the classic strategy games Jenga and Connect 4, just bigger. These massive versions are great for entertaining kids and slightly drunk parents alike. They each pack up into their own carrying and storage cases easily and will bring hours of entertainment to your next BBQ. We’re all looking for something that will bring out our inner child, so why not the sound of a massive tower of wooden blocks or ridicules from friends about not seeing moves before losing? The options are endless.
Giant Tumbling Timber Toy
Free Shipping
Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game
Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game
Free Shipping
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.