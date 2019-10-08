I’ll Order Even More Beef Jerky Now That Amazon Went Crazy and Put Pre-Orders of the New Echo Dot on Sale

It’s rare when a pre-order actually saves you cash. In most cases, the early adopters have to accept an early adopter price. This week, Amazon is offering the new Echo Dot with Clock for $50, which is $10 cheaper than the list price. That’s a nice savings, considering I plan to add the new smart speaker to even more rooms of my house.

Here’s why: I’m a bot fanatic. I love Alexa like a sister. I like the original, high-quality Amazon Echo speaker (I have one in my kitchen), the Sonos speakers that supports Alexa (I have a Beam soundbar in my family room), and the Echo Show with a bright color display (it’s in my bedroom). At the lower price, the new Echo Dot will help me expand to more rooms -- I’ll add one to my front hallway and in the garage, for example.

The new Echo Dot is no-frills, no-fuss. It shows the time in a handy LED display that auto-dims at night. You can tap the top of the Dot to snooze an alarm. Otherwise, it’s all about voice control, playing music, and ordering beef jerky from the Amazon store. Now I can do that more often from almost any room of my house for a little less cash. | Get it on Amazon >

