Amazon Just Launched A Slew of New Echo Gadgets Including Speakers, Headphones, and...Glasses?

Everyone likes to have big launch announcements these days. Amazon’s big talk was all about the innovations to the line of Echo products that have become ubiquitous with the smart home movement. They launched a bunch of brand new or newly upgraded Echo gadgets today that you can preorder right now.

Echo Flex, $25: Having an Echo around no longer needs to involve a countertop. This brand new plug-in smart speaker fits into any outlet.

Echo Dot, $60: This updated Dot has all the makings of a perfect bedside clock, with a new LED display that shows the time, temperature, and more.

Echo Show 8, $130: The new Echo Show has an 8” HD screen and is just what you need to listen to podcasts, stream shows or movies, or make a video call.

Echo Studio, $200: No longer is the Echo family an assistant before it’s a speaker. The Studio has five speakers with Dolby Atmos technology built-in.

Echo Buds, $130: Amazon teams up with Bose to add Active Noise Reduction Technology and hands-free Alexa access in a pair of wireless, Bluetooth earbuds. Airpods, who?

Invite Only (Because there are limited quantities, you’ll need to request an invitation through Amazon for potential purchase):

Echo Frames, $180: These glasses have Alexa built right in to give the ability to make calls or set reminders on-the-go. For having all of that built-in, they look pretty unassuming, which is a plus.

Echo Loop, $130: This smart ring is an even more discreet way to keep tabs on your daily activity. It’s basically a spy gadget in real life.

