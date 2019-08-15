Amazon Knocks Keurig’s K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Down to $130

CHEAT SHEET
At Scouted, we love coffee—both drinking it and covering it. From the best programmable coffee makers to the best way to cold brew at home and even a selection of great coffee tables, we’ve always got your back. So you should know that Keurig’s top-rated K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker on Amazon is on sale right now. Typically around $157, you can get this iced-coffee-capable coffee maker for $130. Its Brushed Slate style will fit into any interior design (and maybe even elevate it some). It’s able to brew K-Cups of all sizes and delivers coffee in less than a minute. The large reservoir will supply about eight cups before it needs refilling and the removable drip tray is exceptionally easy to clean. Of course, it’s Keurig so no one’s surprised more than 1,400 reviewers left the K-Elite a 4.4-star average rating. If you’ve been waiting for a solid upgrade for your caffeine intake, it just found you. | Get it on Amazon >
