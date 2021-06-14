You Can Discover Tomorrow’s Hottest Brand Today With a Little Help From Amazon Launchpad
As one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world, Amazon is leveraging its power to elevate small brands. Amazon Launchpad places smaller brands and their innovative and unique products in the spotlight for all the world to see. Read on for just a few of the cool products you can find on Amazon Launchpad.
It's never too late to get in on the air fryer hype train, and this air fryer is an excellent entry point. It's half the size (and half the price) of most air fryers on the market, so it won’t overcrowd your counter. Despite the compact size, this air fryer can make quick work of a dozen chicken wings or a pound of fries.
DASH Compact Air Fryer
Set up your grilling game—just in time for summer—with a wireless thermometer that's smarter than the rest. When paired with its companion app, this thermometer allows you to monitor your food from your phone. No need to hover over a hot grill anymore. Additionally, it will estimate cooking time, alert you when your food is done, and tell you how long to rest the meat for maximum flavor.
MEATER Plus
Tired of hair (human or animal) clogging your drains? Well, this $13 tub plug can save you hundreds in plumber visits. While most tub plugs fit over the drain, this one fits inside the drain, neatly collecting any hair around it and keeping it out of sight. The plug can fit any in any standard tub drain, and clean up is no-hassle. Just wipe the hair off, and you're good to go.
TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!