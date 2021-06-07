Shop Small and Gift Big This Father’s Day With Amazon Launchpad
For Rad Dads
Father's Day is on June 20th. Not sure what to get the father figures in your life this year? Amazon Launchpad can help you discover unique gifts from small brands that will impress and surprise every dad. Check out what's just landed in time for dad's big day.
Whether your dad enjoys lounging in front of a TV or camping in the great outdoors, a cozy blanket is a surefire hit. Want something more original than another fuzzy throw? This wearable blanket has sleeves, a hood, even a pocket, which will keep your dad cozy and warm wherever he goes.
THE COMFY Original
Available on Amazon Prime
Free Shipping | Free Returns
If you already splurged on getting your dad AirPods, upgrade his setup with this waterproof case. It’s fully compatible with wireless charging, is available in four unique colors, and can be clipped onto backpacks, jeans, and more.
Catalyst
This inflatable lantern is an excellent choice for dads who are fans of versatility. It packs flat for easy storage in backpacks or a car's glove compartment, has multiple light modes to meet his brightness needs, can be charged via solar or USB, and doubles as a charger for phones, cameras, and more.
LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern
