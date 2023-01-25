Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront Is an International Shopping Excursion Without the Airfare

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Amazon has been going hard on curated collections organized by dedicated landing pages to make it easier to navigate the breadth of its product offerings. Hot off the success of the Japan Store, where all things Japanese can be shopped–even those elusive Kit Kat flavors, is the Made In Italy store. After spending weeks in Genova with friends, I’ll forever love the country and its stylish products (the motorcycles, too–but those are not available on Amazon).
So, it’s nice to see such a rich collection of imports easily accessible. Whether you’re shopping for gourmet foods, affordable cashmere wraps, hard-to-find Italian beauty products, or home goods, Amazon’s selection of Italian-made goods is robust. Scroll through to see a few highly-rated, made-in-Italy picks from Amazon’s well-stocked Made in Italy shop.
MARCATO Atlas 150 Pasta Machine
Authentic pasta at home.
Ozeri Italian Made Fresca Salad Spinner
The ultimate salad hack. Italian chop, anyone?
Paulato Sofa & Loveseat Stretch Sofa Slipcover
Perfect for pet owners.
Fabbri Amarena Wild Cherries in Syrup
Worth the splurge for the jars alone.
Antimo Caputo Semolina Flour
This Napolian flour is tough to find in the U.S.
La Florentine Torrone Assortment Box
Down from $29
The ultimate candy gift.
Proraso’s Shaving Kit for Men
This retro-inspired set also makes an excellent gift.
Marvin Aquatic Mint Toothpaste
The chicest toothpaste there is.
Felce Azzurra Talco Powder
Down from $30
Vanity-worthy packaging for the win.
