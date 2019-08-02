CHEAT SHEET
LITE IT UP
You Can Finally Preorder the Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon
It’s only natural for massively successful tech devices like the global powerhouse Nintendo Switch to release smaller, more affordable, and just as powerful siblings of their masterpiece creations. That’s the case with the Nintendo Switch Lite, which just became available for preorder on Amazon. Designed to be more personal and appeal to the handheld side of things, the Switch Lite’s unibody design is perfect for gaming wherever you are, even while you’re heading there. What could you play, you ask? Anything the Switch can play, from Super Mario Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. All of the same accessories you might have used with the Switch will work with its cousin (save for the dock), and it comes in different colors like Turquoise and Gray. Whether you’re diving into the Switch universe or are planning a smashing gift for your gaming friend or family, this pre-order is your quickest and most convenient way there. | Preorder it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.