My Microwave Cart Pulls Double Duty as a Standing Desk

Spending this much time inside has given me the opportunity to really assess what my apartment can do for me. My bathroom acted as a laundromat. My fire escape is a backyard patio. And now, my microwave cart has become the perfect standing desk.

This cart has everything I could want to keep my kitchen organized. There are two large shelves that hold my sous vide machine and accessories, vacuum sealer, coffee maker, and recycling bins. There are hooks on the side that I use to hold my large pasta colander and an oven mitt. The top is a sturdy butcher block that I can use as extra prep space while cooking, or as the perfect desktop to stand at.

A standing desk can drastically alter how you feel while working. I’ve parked this right next to the window, nestled in between all my plants, so that I can catch a glimpse of the outside world while working inside my apartment. It’s the perfect height for me, but could easily be paired with a laptop riser for those who are taller. It’s been my 3:00pm saving grace, giving me the ability to stand and stretch my legs, and my prep table for dinner at 6:30. Now, excuse me while I use my coffee table as a workout bench.

