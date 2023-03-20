CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Amazon Morale Tanks Further as CEO Announces 9,000 More Layoffs
GUTTED
Read it at Amazon
Amazon employees suffered another body blow on Monday, as CEO Andy Jassy announced plans to lay off 9,000 more workers in the coming weeks. The company had already slashed 18,000 workers in the fall and winter. In a memo announcing the cuts, Jassy wrote that the “overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner,” as the business braced for economic uncertainty. Even before this week’s news, Jassy was already unpopular with a sizable faction of Amazon’s staff, after he unexpectedly reversed its flexible remote-work policies in February. Some workers speculated at the time that the reversal was designed to get more people to quit, though Amazon denied that allegation.