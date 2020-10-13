Drown Out the World and Get 4 Months of Amazon Music for Under $1

PRIME DAY 2020

Unlimited access to songs, offline skips, and an ad-free experience make this a deal you don't want to miss or you'll be singing the blues.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Photo Illustration by Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

When it comes to blasting tunes, Amazon knows a thing or two. Sign up for four months of Amazon Music for under $1 and get access to an almost unlimited amount of music. It’s always ad-free, has unlimited skips, and you can easily listen offline. It’s the perfect add-on for those Amazon device-obsessed people in your life.

Four Months of Amazon Music

Buy on Amazon$1

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.