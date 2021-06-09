Score a Free 4-Month Membership to Amazon Music

PRIME DAY 2021

Stream millions of songs and podcasts, all ad-free.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Want to be able to stream millions of songs, podcasts, and more without ads, all for free? Well, Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon’s streaming service might just be the thing for you. To kick Prime Day off right, Amazon is giving Prime Members who haven’t tried the service 4-months free. What’re you waiting for?

Amazon Music Unlimited

Shop at Amazon$

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.