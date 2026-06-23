Alexa, Grab My Wallet—Here Are the Best Prime Day Deals to Shop This Week

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Grab your wallets: Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is here. Usually Amazon’s summer Prime Day takes place in July, but in 2026, the e-tailer is kicking things off early. The highly anticipated deal event takes place from June 23 to June 26, giving shoppers four days to score deals across all its virtual aisles.

Amazon Prime members will save on thousands of major deals across more than 35 product categories, from spendy electronics and appliances to luxury beauty and fitness gear. This week, you’ll find huge discounts on top brands like LG, Dyson, NuFace, Levi’s, Samsung, Peloton, Bissell, and so much more.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals (and all the perks like free expedited shipping), but Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which will allow non-Prime members to scoop up the deals without committing to an annual or monthly membership (only $14.99 per month or $139 annually).

With thousands of deals, it can be overwhelming (and time-consuming) to narrow down your options. Fortunately, we sifted through countless deals to narrow down the best of the best. Scroll below to check out some of our favorite deals to shop this week.

HOME & KITCHEN

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Down From $100 This compact upholstery is a must-have for parents and pet owners. Despite its pint-sized profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Shop At Amazon

Bissell: Up to 35 percent off select devices, including its beloved Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner.

Breville: Up to $250 off select premium espresso machines.

Caraway: Take up to 20 percent off cooking tools, pots, pans, and other giftable kitchen items.

CHEF iQ: Save up to 35 percent off the brand’s smart cooking appliances, including the Smart Pressure Cooker and the Smart Meat Thermometer.

Coop Home: Take up to 25 percent off the brand’s pillows, bedding, and pet beds.

Cutluxe: Up to 12 percent off select luxury knives.

Fullstar: Score up to 50 percent off the brand’s TikTok-viral veggie choppers.

Hai Smart Showerhead: Take $70 off the brand’s Bluetooth-enabled smart showerhead.

HexClad: 20 percent off all the Gordon Ramsay-approved brands in-stock kitchen and cooking items.

HomeLabs: Up to 15 percent off dehumidifiers.

MIKO HOME: Up to half off premium air purifiers and filters.

OTOTO: Up to 20 percent off novelty kitchen and bar items, including its top-rated Crab Utensil Rest.

Puro Air: Take up to 20 percent off select air purifiers.

Ruggable: Score 20 percent off the brand’s chic machine-washable rugs.

Sleep Mantra: Take up to 30 percent off select cooling mattress pads and bedding.

Squatty Potty: Take 40 percent off the brand‘s viral Squatty Potty line.

BEAUTY & GROOMING

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Down From $37 This salicylic acid-infused (BHA) liquid exfoliant combats congested pores, erases sun damage and hyperpigmentation, and softens the appearance of fine lines. There’s a reason it's been dubbed a facial in a bottle. Shop At Amazon

Amika: Score 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling dry shampoo.

Baebody: Score to 40 percent off bestsellers, including the De-puffing Eye Gel and the Collagen Moisturizer.

Bioionic: Score over $50 off this damage-reducing curling iron.

EltaMD: Score 20 percent off a selection of its bestselling (and acne-prone-friendly SPF formulas.

Estee Lauder: Up to 20 percent off skincare, including the coveted Advanced Night Repair Serum.

Exoceuticals: Up to 25 percent off select exosome-powered skincare products.

First Aid Beauty: Up to 25 percent off skincare and body care products.

Grace & Stella: Up to 20 percent off select skincare products, including its fan-favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Grande Cosmetics: Up to 25 percent off its top-rated GrandeLASH Lash and Brow serums and more.

iRestore: Up to 20 percent off LED light therapy devices, including hair loss and anti-aging masks.

Keranique: Take up to 35 percent off select hair care products, including the potent Women’s Hair Growth Treatment.

Lashify: Take 25 percent off the brand’s deluxe lashes.

Lavanila: 20 percent off select women’s fragrances.

Luseta: Up to 40 percent off the brand’s sulfate-free haircare products, including its growth-boosting shampoo and conditioners.

Medik8: Score 25 percent off select products.

NuFace: Take up to 40 percent off select NuFace microcurrent devices and bundles.

Osmosis: Up to 20 percent off the brand’s growth factor-forward premium skincare.

OUAI: Up to 20 percent off select hair care products.

TruSkin: Save up to 40 percent on the brand’s affordable skincare products, including its top-rated Vitamin C Serum.

APPAREL & ACCESSORIES

VIVAIA Women's Margot Mary Jane Square-Toe Ballet Flats Down From $139 VIVAIA’s celebrity-loved shoes have gone “viral” for their unparalleled comfort, helping transform the ergonomic and orthopedic footwear space with genuinely stylish options that don’t look like traditional comfort shoes. For a limited time, score up to 30 percent off select bestsellers, including the Margot Mary Jane. Shop At Amazon

Adidas: 20 percent off select men’s and women’s sneakers.

Hanes: Up to 56 percent off essentials for men and women, including t-shirts, hoodies, and underwear.

HeyDude: Up to 50 percent off select comfort footwear.

Levi’s: Up to 30 percent off men’s and women’s jeans.

ShopBop: 10 percent off contemporary and designer brands, including Splits59, Rag and Bone, Lioness, and more.

Spanx: Take up to 30 percent off bras, underwear, and shapewear.

HOUSEHOLD & PANTRY

Gruns Adult Sugar-Free Super Greens Multivitamin Gummies Down From $74 These viral wellness gummies rarely get marked down. Score 30 percent off all 28-count packs for a limited time. Shop At Amazon

Crest: 30 percent white strips.

Designs for Health: Take 20 percent off select supplements, including its top-rated Creatine Monohydrate Powder.

Dawn: 15 percent off its TikTok-viral Platinum Power Wash Dish Spray.

HumanN Super Beet Supplements: Score up to 38 percent off.

HUM Nutrition: Take up to 25 percent off HUM’s top-rated nutrition supplements, including its bestselling de-bloating Flatter Me formula.

Liquid I.V.: 30 percent off the brand’s electrolyte powder supplements.

Lumify: Score up to 30 percent off this game-changing redness-reducing eye drop.

Lumineux: Up to 20 percent off oral care essentials.

Natural Vitality: Up to 40 percent off select supplements, including the beloved Magnesium Calm Powder.

Olly: Take up to 25 percent off select gummy vitamins and supplements.

Renpho: Up to 20 percent off smart scales, which measure weight, muscle mass composition, and more.

Waterpik: Up to 35 percent off water flossers and oral hygiene devices.

CLEANING & VACUUMS

Aqua Tru Carafe Countertop Water Purifier for PFAS and Other Contaminants Down From $375 There’s a reason this ultra-sophisticated water purification system has been endorsed by countless wellness creators and biohackets—it’s the best on the market. It’s designed with an exclusive four-step ultra reverse osmosis technology to filter out over 83 contaminants including microplastics, PFAs (‘‘forver chemicals”), and lead 15 times better than leading water filter pitchers. The best part? There’s no plumbing or installation required. Grab one now while it’s 15 percent off. Shop At Amazon Free Shipping

AirDoctor: Up to 40 percent off the brand’s next-level air purifiers.

AquaTru: Score up to 15 percent off the brand’s industry-leading countertop water purification systems.

EyeVac: Save big on the brand’s touchless dusTpans.

HATHASPACE: Take up to 20 percent off the brand’s highly rated air purifiers and accessories.

LeFant Robot Vacuum Cleaner: 56 percent off the low-cost robot vacuum cleaner.

NuWave Whole House Air Purifiers: Take 20 percent off select NuWave air purifiers and filters.

PurSteam: Score 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling steam mop.

ScrubDaddy: 20 percent off the top-rated, non-scratch sponges and cleaning pads.

Sun Joe Electric Power Washers: Up to 45 percent off select power washers.

WELLNESS & FITNESS

Down From $287 From boosting lymphatic drainage and muscle activation to burning calories and accelerating recoveries, it’s no secret that vibration therapy is one of my favorite wellness modalities. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over three years now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag—especially when it’s 20 percent off. Shop At Amazon Free Shipping

DeskCycle: Score up to 30 percent off select mini under-desk bikes and elliptical machines.

Echelon: Take up to 25 percent off select fitness machines, including the cost-effective foldable Stair Climber Sport.

Flybird: Up to 20 percent off adjustable benches for lifting and strength training.

HigherDOSE: 20 percent off the brand’s bestselling Infrared Sauna Blanket and Dry Brush.

Hydrow: Score up to 25 percent off select rowers.

Hyperice: Up to 20 percent off premium compression boots for circulation, pain management, and lymphatic drainage support.

Lifepro: Take up to 40 percent off the brand’s bestselling infrared sauna blankets, vibration plates, foldable walking pads, and other lifestyle products.

Oura Ring: All Horizon Smart Rings will be up to $100 off.

Peloton: Take 30 percent off select fitness bikes and appliances.

SereneLife Electric Folding Treadmills: Save up to 30 percent off the brand’s top-rated folding treadmills and walking pads.

Sports Royals Mini Stepper: Save big on this at-home mini stepper.

SUPPLEMENTS

Dr. Mercola Quick-Dissolving Pure Power Creatine Monohydrate Down From $40 Creatine is finally getting the hype it deserves—and not just for its well-researched muscle-supporting benefits; it’s also now earning praise for cognitive and metabolic function. There are plenty of creatine monohydrate powders on the market, but this one stands out because it dissolves fast. Grab a jar now while it’s 20 percent off. Shop At Amazon Free Shipping

Apothékary: 20 percent off all tinctures, free spirit minis, and sachets.

Designs for Health: Take 20 percent off select supplements, including its top-rated Creatine Monohydrate Powder.

Dose for Your Liver: 20 percent off the brand’s liver-supporting liquid supplement.

Dr. Moritz: Up to 43 percent off the brand’s vegan and allergen-free supplements for adults and kids.

HUM Nutrition: Take up to 25 percent off HUM’s top-rated nutrition supplements, including its bestselling de-bloating Flatter Me formula.

Natural Vitality: Up to 40 percent off select supplements, including the beloved Magnesium Calm Powder.

Olly: Take up to 25 percent off select gummy vitamins and supplements.

Snap Supplements: Take up to 20 percent off supplements, including the top-rated Nitric Oxide Organic Beet Root Powder.

Sports Research: Up to 40 percent off supplements, including Creatine and Collagen powders.

Vital Proteins: Up to 35 percent off collagen powder supplements.

BABY & PET

Petcube Cam 360 Interactive WiFi Pet and Home Security Camera Down From $53 According to Pet Cube, there’s a reason this advanced pet camera gets the most clicks and sales on Amazon—with nearly 20K ratings and counting. It features a panoramic 360°-view, motion tracking, and crisp night vision, so you keep an eye on your pets (and home) any time and anywhere. The image and audio quality are impressively clear. If you get nervous about leaving your four-legged friends home alone like I do, this is the ultimate investment. Best of all? It’s $16 off for Prime Big Deal Days. Shop At Amazon Free Shipping

Frida: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s best-selling baby items, including the beloved Baby NoseFrida SnotSucker Nasal Aspirator.

GROWNSY: Up to 15 percent off select baby bottle warmers.

LUSSO Gear: Score discounts on baby and kid items, including its Baby Backseat Mirror and Toddler Lap Trays for the car.

Maxi-Cosi: Take up to 30 percent off select products, including the bestselling Minla 6-in-1 High Chair.

Native Pet: 30 percent off all products.

Petcube: Take up to $70 off smart pet devices, including advanced cameras, GPS trackers, and treat dispensers.

Pretty Litter: Take 18 percent off the brand’s health-monitoring and mess-free cat litter.

Safety 1st: 25 percent off select baby items, including its top-rated Grow and Go All-in-One Convertible Car Seat.

SureGuard: Up to 20 percent off kids’ mattress protectors and bedding.

TODALE: Score up to 20 percent off the brand’s baby and toddler playpens and mats.

Zesty Paws: 20 percent off supplements for cats and dogs.

TECH & ELECTRONICS

JLab Epic Lab Edition True Hybrid Dual Drivers Earbuds Down From $200 These premium wireless earbuds rarely get a markdown this steep—grab a pair while they’re steeply discounted. Shop At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping

Amazon Devices: Score up to half off Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and more.

Incipio: 20 percent off select iPhone 15 cases and accessories.

JLab: Up to 30 percent off select premium audio, including headphones and earbuds.

Keysmart: Take up to 20 percent off select Bluetooth trackers.

Roku: Score up to 30 percent off select smart home devices, including indoor and outdoor security cameras, smart plugs, and smart light bulbs.

Statik: Take up to 20 percent off select phone accessories.

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