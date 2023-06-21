Alexa, Save the Date: Prime Day 2023 Is Officially Confirmed

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After weeks of speculation, Amazon has finally confirmed that the two-day Prime Day event will be held on July 11 and July 12. The Black Friday level deals will roll out at 3 a.m. EST on July 11 and run through midnight, but historically, the massive deals on Amazon (and other retailers) will run throughout the entire week.

The two-day deal extravaganza is always chock-full of epic, Black-Friday-level deals and discounts across all the massive e-tailer’s virtual shelves, from fashion staples and TikTok-famous products to expensive investment items like electronics and tech gadgets marked down up to 80 percent off—and this year is no exception. However, This year, Amazon is launching some new Prime Day features, including invite-only-deals with exclusive discounts on coveted items expected to sell out quickly. Amazon Prime members can sign up to request an invitation for these invite-only deals. If you’re selected, you’ll receive instructions by email on how to purchase the product in question.

“With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a press release. Prime Day 2023 will also include plenty of celebrity and influencer-approved deals to score, which will be shoppable on their Amazon Store Fronts. You can also find more influencer picks by heading to the Inspire Tab in the Amazon Shopping app.

Of course, over the last few years, other DTC brands and e-commerce giants have taken the unofficial summer shopping holiday’s lead and started to offer their very own Prime-adjacent sales to shop as well. We’re talking Target, Walmart, Best Buy, other big-name chains, and plenty of direct-to-consumer labels like OurPlace, Brooklinen, and MeUndies. Of course, since you can buy just about anything you need on Amazon, we suggest you start your Black Friday in July sale by browsing there first. Scroll through below to check out some of the early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop ahead of the 48-hour event.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime Down from $100 Buy At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum Down from $600 Buy At Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream Down from $50 Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FRIGIDAIRE Retro Compact Mini Fridge & Wine Cooler Down from $210 Buy At Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Panel Sound USAPA Approved Fiberglass Pickleball Paddle Set Down from $53 Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Redliro Walking Pad Treadmill Under Desk Down from $360 Buy At Amazon $ 200

RENPHO Eyeris One Eye Massager with Heat Down from $120 Buy At Amazon $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.