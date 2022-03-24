10 TikTok-Viral Amazon Products That’ll Make Your Life Easier

I’m not sure about you, but ever since I discovered TikTok early on in the pandemic, I’ve found myself perpetually glued to the app. Browsing through TikTok is obviously a pastime, but as a commerce editor, the app has actually helped me discover a slew of new TikTok viral products on Amazon. Of course, TikTok is also responsible for influencing a number of my recent impulse purchases, whether it be the viral DASH Rapid Egg Cooker or my now go-to Levi’s Ribcage jeans.

Now, when you find a product you love on TikTok, it’s often hard to actually find out where to buy it on the Internet once you exit the app—but Amazon’s come up with a solution for that. Now you can shop the e-tailer’s “Internet-Famous” hub page, which features a collection of TikTok and Instagram famous best-sellers for sale.

Has my wallet taken a beating after this discovery? Yes. Have I also found a number of game-changing (and money-saving!) items that make my life so much easier? Also, yes. Now that Amazon’s curated a hub page dedicated to TikTok-viral products, it’s so much easier to shop all of your favorite discoveries all on one page.

Plus, the Internet-Famous collection is just a lot of fun to browse—even if you’re not looking to buy something. From a digital toaster that looks like it’s from the future to tons of affordable skincare dupes that rival famous luxury brand formulas, Amazon’s TikTok hub page is chock full of whimsical and practical discoveries that are sure to elevate your life in one way or another. Scroll through below to check out some of my favorite Internet-approved Amazon products.

Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster This super-fancy toaster is the breakfast hack of the future—but you can get it now. This toaster went viral on TikTok at the height of the pandemic in 2020, but the hype has not waned in the slightest. "I have to say, this toaster was well worth the investment. This one beat my old toaster by a mile in terms of how fast it toasts, and it adjusts easily and well to waffles and bagels. The toaster has a fantastic digital display too. I love the 10-second countdown feature so I can get my butter in place and slather it one while the toast is hot. The design is sleek and elegant, and my favorite surprise is the analog clock display. This makes my old toaster obsolete and is now collecting dust in the bottom cupboard," one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. Buy at Amazon $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BISSELL Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner This multi-functional mini cleaner does the job of ten different types of cleaners—and it does it well. "I am absolutely obsessed with this thing. I wish I had more rugs to clean 😂 an OCD cleaner’s DREAM, seriously. And if you have pets this is an absolute must. No spray-on carpet cleaner in the world is going to get your carpet/rugs as clean as something that actually sucks the dirt/spills/stains up and out of the material. It really is that simple," one Amazon shopper said. Buy at Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

VoChill Personal Wine Chiller Not only is this personal wine chiller incredibly cute, it's also just downright functional. If you're a wine lover, this is the accessory you never knew you needed but will question how you got by without it for so long. "This is not only a very nifty gadget for keeping wine cold, but also works great for a chilled cocktail served up that always goes room temp before finishing. It fits all my stemmed glasses and I have a wide variety," one Amazon reviewer says. Buy at Amazon $ 45

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturizer This cult-favorite French pharmacy moisturizer, makeup remover, and primer has been a staple in makeup artists' kits for decades. The hydrating, yet non-greasy formula primes the skin for makeup, leaving behind a velvet-soft finish while filling in pores and plumping up fine lines. "Many have said this already, but this stuff is life-changing! My skin was getting dried out from a new retinol routine. I used this for the first time before bed and woke up with a GLOW, no joke. I'm addicted, and now use it every night after I cleanse and tone, and every morning beneath my sunscreen," one reviewer with combination skin said. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor Another futuristic smart home device that TikTok's officially fallen in love with, this electric, Alexa-enabled remote-control motor makes your "curtains smart" instantly. With this handy device, your home's IQ can soar to the top for just $99. "I love this little device! It was very easy to set up. Just follow the directions step by step. It took 5 minutes. I set a schedule in the app so the curtains open at the same time my alarm goes off and they close in the evening. I’ve had it for about 3 months now. Working great," one Amazon reviewer says. Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Acupressure mats and pillows are one of the top wellness searches on TikTok right now, and given the stressful few years we've collectively had, it's not surprising. This $25 mat and pillow set is designed with 6, 210 acupressure points to help naturally relieve pain and muscle soreness, boost circulation, and help with lymphatic drainage. "Like many other reviewers, I too was skeptical about this mat of sharp plastic. But, having chronically tight shoulders, the $20 price tag seemed worth a shot. The first 2-3 minutes feel like fire torture: everything hurts and starts to burn. After the initial feeling of being stabbed subsides, the muscles warm and just relax into the mat. I usually lie on it for 30-40 minutes at a time," one Amazon shopper wrote. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Starument Portable Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Not only is this the chicest vacuum cleaner I've ever seen in my life, but it's also ridiculously practical. Keep it on your desk to sweep away crumbs and debris or leave one in your car for quick pickups. This versatile and travel-friendly cleaner is a serious game-changer. "Highly recommend having a mini vacuum around. So many times have I used this for things I never thought I would use it (crumbs in the kitchen, quick pick up, etc). It’s so much easier to grab this than the big vacuum," one five-star reviewer said. Buy at Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Paulas Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant I've been a loyal fan of this exfoliating, dark spot-erasing BHA toner since I discovered it on TikTok two years ago. It's arguably the most famous toner on the Internet right now, and for good reason. This daily exfoliant helped thousands of TikTokers skip their regular chemical peels during the pandemic. "This stuff should be called a miracle in a bottle. When I use it on my (pretty dry) skin, it transforms it from congested, irritated, and bright red to calm, clear, and glowing overnight," one shopper writes of the formula. Buy at Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

DASH Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker This viral rapid egg cooker is not only a star on TikTok—it's a bona fide Internet celebrity. At just about $20, this tiny little egg cooker allows you to whip up hard boiled eggs, fancy omelets, poached eggs, and more in just minutes. "This is literally the best thing since sliced bread. Ever eat a perfect hard boiled egg before? No you haven't. Because if you're reading this you probably don't own one of these," one shopper writes in her review. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Upgrade 3D LED Wall Clock with Remote Control, Alarm Clock Somewhere between a retro neon light and a space-agy alarm clock, this viral Amazon find took TikTok by storm (and brought back the appeal of a non-phone alarm clock to boot). "It’s very easy to read and I love having it face my bed because I can tell the time right as I wake up and this has definitely saved me from oversleeping. It’s so simplistic but such a nice staple that I have received many compliments on," one Amazon shopper said. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

