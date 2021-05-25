I Tried This TikTok Pink Cleaning Paste—It Really Works

Scouting Report: This unassuming pink cleaning paste is gritty enough to remove some of the toughest stains to be found in my apartment.

I love a good cleaning supply, and recently, I was ushered into Clean-Tok, the cleaning videos realm of TikTok. There are tons of great tips and tricks nestled in there, but one I kept finding again and again was people using this thing called The Pink Stuff. It looked really weird—it’s basically a pink paste that people put on things to, well, clean them. Although I was highly skeptical at first, after trying it out for myself, I can say for sure this is something I’m planning on keeping around for the foreseeable future.

The Pink Stuff comes in a little tub, kind of like Play-Doh, but feels nothing like it. The paste is made with ingredients like quartz, baking soda, and soap, and has a vegetable oil base. I think why it works so well is the abrasive, gritty quality, that really helps for removing tough stains. Using it is extremely simple: I just apply a little to a sponge or damp cloth and put it onto the surface of whatever I’m cleaning. From there, I scrub a bit, until the pink disappears and whatever I’m cleaning is all of a sudden, sparkling and brand new looking.

The stuff works wonders—I’ve already used it to clean a pizza stain on my white shoes, my crusted over nonstick pans, the top of my cooking range, my sink, bathroom tiling, and bathtub. Each time it worked, I was kind of surprised—honestly, the shock factor of how well it works made it that much more enjoyable to use. There are some things you probably shouldn’t clean with it since it is a little gritty—it’s maybe not the best for glass or ceramics—but other than that, this stuff works wonders.

