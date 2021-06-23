Prime Day's Over: But There Are Still Great Deals Going On

Prime Day 2021 was a doozy. It's over, but there are still plenty of deals happening if you didn't get all of your shopping done. To help you sift through them, we've rounded up some of our favorites, still happening.

Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System, 30% Off

Bissell ProHeat Carpet Cleaner, 17% Off

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, 10% Off

Google Nest Thermostat, 23% Off

Instant Pot Pro, 13% Off

LEVOIT Air Purifier, 10% Off

Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition, 37% Off

Shark Navigator Life-Away Professional Vacuum, 18% ff

Sony XB43-SRS Bluetooth Speaker, 21% Off

TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV, 25% Off

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.