Prime Day 2019 Will Be a Whirlwind of Deals So Here’s How To Get the Most Out of It

The Second Tuesday in July (or maybe the Third, who knows!) is coming. Prime Day 2019 is on the horizon and Scouted is here to surface the best deals so you don’t get lost in the chaos. As of now, we're still in the dark about what, when, and how Prime Day will appear in July 2019, but we do know a few things: First, there are gonna be deals and a hell of a lot of 'em. We'll be here sifting through them all and finding the best ones. Second, there are some things you can do now to prepare, and we've outlined them below.

Prime Day, In General:

Prime Day started in 2015 (on a Wednesday) as 24 hours of discounts and has grown exponentially ever since. In previous years, Prime Day has occasionally spanned multiple days, with deals popping up at different times over the course of those days. Some were available until they sold out, and others were only available for a limited time, aka a Lightning Deal.

Deals pop up all the time, so your best bet at getting a great deal on something you’re looking for is to check in as early as possible and keep coming back as the day goes on. We’ll be here to help cut through the crazy, but only you know what you’re willing to purchase.

How to Prepare:

First and foremost, Prime Day is only reserved for Prime Members. A Prime Membership gets you access to free two-day shipping on select products, access to Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Plus, you can sign up for a free trial that will last you through Prime Day and then you can cancel it PPD (post-Prime Day) without having to pay the annual fee.

If you want even more savings, you can sign up for the Amazon Prime Credit Card. This gets you an automatic 5% back on any purchase you make on Amazon, which can then be used towards future purchases. That means if you plan on shopping on Prime Day and also have a knack for finding your favorite things on the site, this may be a good option to get even more money back in your wallet.

Other perks include a $70 credit upon approval, which will easily pay for some of your Prime Day purchases, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% back on everything else.

On Twitter, we'll be sharing deals as quickly as we find them. You'll be able to click into post for more information about the deal or be sent direct to the product pages (which means you'll want to buy ASAP).

We'll be divulging our favorite deals throughout the day and the Newsletter is a great way to find the best of the best. We'll be sending a handful throughout the day, so you can stay on top of things.

What Deals to Expect:

Deals will be all over the place on Prime Day, but there are a couple that tend to be common:

Where Else to Shop:

While Prime Day is, obviously, an Amazon-focused holiday, in the last few years, other retailers have gotten in on the wave of people looking for deals in early July. Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more will most likely have similar discounts before, during, and after Prime Day.

