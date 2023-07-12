Hurry—These Last-Minute Prime Day Kitchen Deals Are Not To Be Missed

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Do you know when the first Amazon Prime Day took place? It was in July of 2015, or eight years before this year’s Prime Day event, give or take a few days. According to a study reported by CBS News, the average American spends some 400 hours annually in the kitchen. This means that in the last eight years, you have likely spent about 3,200 hours in your kitchen.

As we’re all spending so much time in the kitchen, this Prime Day is a good opportunity to take stock of your current lineup and make way for some new items while they’re steeply marked down. Whether you’re the chef in the house and you’re shopping for yourself, or you want to score some great gifts for the gourmands in your life, these Prime Day savings won’t leave a bad taste in your mouth. Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, so take advantage of these best-of-the-season deals before prices return to normal.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Down from $300 Since their introduction a scant 13 years ago, air fryers they’ve become a kitchen staple—and for good reason: they cook quickly and evenly, and they’re easy to use. If you have not yet gotten your hands on an air fryer—or if you’re looking to upgrade—now is the time: Prime Day savings net you a 25% deal on this fine fryer from Cuisinart. Buy At Amazon $ 228 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vitamix Professional-Grade Explorian Blender Down from $289 When it comes to blenders and food processors, Vitamix blenders reign supreme—period. They are definitely an investment item, but worth every penny—especially when they’re marked down so steeply. This blender is up to any task, from making chunky salsa and green smoothies to blending up margaritas. Buy At Amazon $ 189 Free Shipping | Free Returns

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Down from $380 This cult-favorite mini mixer from KitchenAid rarely goes on sale. Grab one now before the holiday season creeps up on us, and you’ll be glad you did. It’s over $100 off today only (and in select colorways), so don’t sit out on this deal. Buy At Amazon $ 260 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit Down from $165 Whether you’re a city dweller or just enjoy the pint-size appeal of this mini indoor herb garden, this 70% off deal is not one to sit back on. For today only, score over $100 off the best-selling AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit. Buy At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Risa Nonstick Saute & Frying Pan With Lid Down from $80 Without a great pan—one big enough for sauces and stocks or a plentiful portion of pasta, and one that heats up quickly and holds heat evenly—your kitchen will never truly be complete. Now, if that large and in-charge pan also looks great, like this one that features design input from Eva Longoria, then that’s all the better. But more important than an actress having input on the aesthetics of your cookware is enjoying 50% off the pan’s price tag when you take advantage of Prime Day savings. Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid Down from $50 While it’s not technically a kitchen item, this Hydro Flask Water Bottle deal is worth including because they almost never go on sale. If you like your water (or any drink, for that matter) to stay cool and refreshing all day, trust us and ditch your old bottle for a Hydro Flask. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, Spiralizer & Vegetable Slicer Down from $35 When you shop during Amazon’s Prime Day, you can enjoy 40% off this kitchen chopper that helps with one of the most odious kitchen jobs—or make that odorous, actually—which is chopping onions. A quick downward thrust is all you’ll need to create dozens of well-chopped little onion bits, and with the right attachments installed, this handy hardware can also be used to chop potatoes or carrots or other hard veggies, to spiralize zucchinis, to grate and slice and more. Buy At Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

OTOTO Magic Mushroom Small Funnel Down from $20 This little silicone kitchen funnel from OTOTO is one of those things you didn’t know you needed but that you’ll never want to be without once you start using it. Shaped like a mushroom when not in use (and making for very easy cleaning), it pops into a funnel shape when you want to quickly and easily transfer substances ranging from oils to soaps to salad dressing to dry materials like sugar or salt. It’s a compact, charming, and multi-purpose funnel, and it’s only $13.95 with Prime Day savings. Buy At Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NUTR Machine Automatic Nut Milk Maker Down from $190 For those who enjoy dairy-free milk alternatives like almond milk, oat milk, or even pistachio milk, this Nutr nut milk maker deal is not to be missed. This milk maker allows you to easily make your own milk at home, helping you avoid gums, chemicals, and other additives. Buy At Amazon $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

