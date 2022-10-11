Prime Day 2.0 Is Officially Live—Here Are the Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals to Score

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Alexa, grab my credit card! It’s the last day to shop Amazon’s highly-anticipated Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day the sequel). After months of rumors swirling that Amazon would be hosting a second two-day sales event like the annual Prime Day event, the massive e-tailer recently confirmed its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, which takes place today and tomorrow. Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on July 12 and 13, but Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0 came about to help shoppers get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping without breaking the bank since we all know waiting until Black Friday cuts it close with shipping cut-offs.
The Prime Early Access Sale is mostly exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but there are some deals that are available to everyone too. The sale is brimming with thousands of items discounted steeply from a variety of coveted brands including Peloton, New Balance, Murad, iRobot, Furbo, KitchenAid, LEGO, Caudalie, and many more. In addition to the new global sale events, Amazon will also recently rolled out a few new shopping features to help with holiday gifting, including a top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular items for gifting and a holiday hub with tons of thoughtful ideas and gifts for anyone on your list. Scroll through below for a comprehensive list of all the best Amazon Early Access Deals to shop today and tomorrow.
Home Decor, Kitchen, & Furniture
- Take up to 40 percent off vintage-inspired rugs by nuLoom
- Take 20 percent off Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs
- Take 20 percent off the TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green Multipurpose cleaner
- Take $25 off the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
- Take up to 45 percent off iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners
- Take 25 percent off the Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX with True HEPA
- Take up to 20 percent off select Vitamix blenders
- Save big on select Delonghi espresso machines
- Take 35 percent off the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Pillow
Amazon Devices, Tech, & Electronics
- Save $190 on Hisense 50“ 4K Fire TV
- Save up to 41% on Sony Headphones
- Save $140 on Fire TV Cube
- Save $72 on Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (Kindle + Cover + Power Adapter)
- Save 22% on TRELAB's best-selling headphones
- Receive two free GE Smart Bulbs with the purchase of an Echo Show 8
- Save $210 on Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
- Save up to 35% on select laptops and accessories from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and LG
- Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL
- Take 27 percent off the Google Nest Thermostat
Beauty & Wellness
- Take 20 percent off lash and brow growth serums by GrandeLASH.
- Take 30 percent off the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step hair dryer and styling brush
- Take up to 35 percent off select cosmetics and skincare from MDSolarSciences
- Take 30 percent off IMAGE Skincare’s select best-sellers
- Take up to 40 percent off select dental products from Colgate
- Take 40 percent off all self-tanning products from St. Moriz
- Take 30 percent off select Korres skincare products
- Take 28 percent off of Turonic's GM5 massage gun
Fashion, Shoes, & Accessories
- Take up to 25 percent off select men’s and women’s styles from Levi’s, including best-selling denim and outerwear.
- Take up to 40 percent off influencer-inspired women’s fashion staples by Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop
- Take up to 30 percent off the viral Orolay Down Jacket
- Take up to 50 percent off select athletic and running shoes from New Balance, adidas, Reebok, and more.
- Take up to 20 percent off select underwear, boxer, and bras from Calvin Klein.
- Take up to 20 percent off select women’s fashion items by SHEIN
Fitness & Health
- Take up to 25 percent off the Peloton bike and accessories, including dumbbells, guides, shoes, and apparel
- Take up to $200 off select NordicTrack premium treadmills
- Take up to 15 percent off select yoga and fitness accessories from Gaiam
- Take up to 20 percent off select Hydro Flask water bottles
- Up to 25 percent off select training and boxing gear from Everlast
- Take up to $40 off select ALO Yoga leggings
Pets
- Take up to 30 percent off select PetCube devices, including the PetCube Camera and the PetCube Bites 2.
- Zesty Paws is offering up to 30 percent off on the majority of its functional supplements for pets
- Take 20 percent off Solid Gold’s pet food and supplements
- Take up to 20 percent off select Native Pet pet food, treats, and supplements
- Take 20 percent off chic pet brand, Wild One’s best-selling harnesses, treat bags, grooming wipes, and so much more.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Early Access Sale deals. Shop Here >
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons, Samsung coupons, Best Buy coupons, and NordVPN coupons.