Prime Day 2.0 Is Officially Live—Here Are the Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals to Score

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Alexa, grab my credit card! It’s the last day to shop Amazon’s highly-anticipated Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day the sequel). After months of rumors swirling that Amazon would be hosting a second two-day sales event like the annual Prime Day event, the massive e-tailer recently confirmed its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, which takes place today and tomorrow. Amazon Prime Day 2022 was held on July 12 and 13, but Amazon’s Prime Day 2.0 came about to help shoppers get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping without breaking the bank since we all know waiting until Black Friday cuts it close with shipping cut-offs.

The Prime Early Access Sale is mostly exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but there are some deals that are available to everyone too. The sale is brimming with thousands of items discounted steeply from a variety of coveted brands including Peloton, New Balance, Murad, iRobot, Furbo, KitchenAid, LEGO, Caudalie, and many more. In addition to the new global sale events, Amazon will also recently rolled out a few new shopping features to help with holiday gifting, including a top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular items for gifting and a holiday hub with tons of thoughtful ideas and gifts for anyone on your list. Scroll through below for a comprehensive list of all the best Amazon Early Access Deals to shop today and tomorrow.

Home Decor, Kitchen, & Furniture

Amazon Devices, Tech, & Electronics

Beauty & Wellness

Fashion, Shoes, & Accessories

Fitness & Health

Pets

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Early Access Sale deals. Shop Here >

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons, Samsung coupons, Best Buy coupons, and NordVPN coupons.